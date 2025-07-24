GOP Rep. Burchett: ‘We’re Never Get to the Bottom of’ the Epstein Saga

On Thursday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) stated that it was now likely we will never get to the bottom of the Epstein files controversy.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “What do you make of the fact that the government had this meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell today? is the trump administration handling this the right way?”

Burchett said, “I don’t think this thing’s been handled the right way from the very beginning. The Biden administration has had it for four years. They didn’t do anything. Now politics is in it, everybody’s pointing fingers. We’re never going to get to the bottom of this thing.”

He added, “This town covets its lies and they take a lot of pride in them, you know, we’re not. Honestly any information that comes out now I think it could — it always is going to have to stand the test of being tainted. But I would as I’ve talked to some attorneys, if Ms. Maxwell were to perjure herself and she were to cut some deal, I don’t know if that’s even in the realm of possibility, but if she were to, she would immediately go back to her original sentence. But again, I you know, my biggest fear in all this is the innocent folks, the thousand or so innocent young ladies who are now adults I assume, that were raped and people that just flew on the plane unexpectedly. They didn’t have any clue that Epstein was the dirtbag that he was. So there’s a lot of things I have a lot of concerns about.”

