Mullin: Last Four Years Under Biden — ‘Not One’ Dem Asked for Epstein Files

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that during the last four years, under President Biden, not a single Democrat has asked for the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released.

Mullin said, “We also put forth a resolution to allow the judges to release the information from these grand juries. So this is political theater. If you listen to the whole debate, you would you’d clearly understand what we had been talking about was Pam Bondi and the president and Congress wants transparency. We want them to release the files. However, we can’t make them release it because the separation of power, the judges, the judicial branch have the files and they have the documents. every document that Pam Bondi has, every document that the Kash Patel has, they have been heard by a grand jury. We saw the judge in Florida say, no, she’s not releasing it. We’re waiting on the judges in New York.”

He added, “We all want transparency and what’s funny about this is the Democrats want it too but when I put forth my my resolution to calling on them to do the same thing, which is what I was meaning by that term, is that we’re trying to agree with Pam Bondi and with President Trump that we want transparency. We want the files released. But when I put my resolution forth, guess what? The Democrats also denied or denied the request. So it’s interesting to me, though, Jake, that for the last four years, underneath President Biden, not one Democrat asked for the files to be released. Now they’re all about transparency. But yet President Trump is the most transparent president we’ve had. I mean, look, you wrote the book literally on the biggest cover up from the Biden administration, the cover up that the that the previous administration covered completely for President Biden the whole time he was in office. So transparency is what we’re all about but the Democrats are trying to distract from their awful record.”

