Chicago Alderman Lopez: Elitism ‘Running Rampant Through the Democratic Party’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said there is “rampant” elitism in the Democratic Party and leadership within the party will not listen to what people in the country tell them they’re worried about.

Host Chris Salcedo said the Democratic Party’s poor approval ratings are due to people like New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and Minneapolis mayoral candidate State Sen. Omar Fateh (D) “plus the Democrats’ anti-rule of law [stance] and their belief that the best woman for a job is a man. So, do you think there is a problem in your party, and you’ve even got Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)…he’s saying there’s a problem inside the Democrat[ic] Party. Do you agree?”

Lopez answered, “Who would have thought people like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) would have been the standard bearers of common sense within the Democratic Party? Because, yes, there’s an elitism that’s running rampant through the Democratic Party, where people at the top are trying to tell everyone else in America what they should be concerned about, as opposed to what everyone in America’s worried about that the Democratic leadership refuses to listen to.”

