WA A.G.: Trump Admin. Is Going After Illegals Getting Benefits, Not Criminals

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown (D) stated the Trump administration’s demand that states hand over data, including immigration status, of people enrolled in SNAP will keep people from taking the assistance and “President Trump talked about how he was going to target criminals in this country who were undocumented. But now he appears to be attacking people who are simply hungry and need help, and he’s not going after the people that he said he would go after during the campaign and has promised to do so repeatedly.”

Host Jonathan Capehart asked, “It seems like one effect of the Trump policy might be to deter people from applying for or taking assistance altogether. How do you see it?”

Brown answered, “Well, I think it’s — that’s exactly right. … During the campaign last year, President Trump talked about how he was going to target criminals in this country who were undocumented. But now he appears to be attacking people who are simply hungry and need help, and he’s not going after the people that he said he would go after during the campaign and has promised to do so repeatedly. And it is really shameful that we’re seeing the presidency and other portions of the federal government go after people who are in desperate need of assistance, not to take advantage or take illegal benefits, but simply to survive, for them and their children. And that is why we joined this lawsuit with so many of our colleague states in the country.”

