Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Dems Too Focused on Interest Groups over Families

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that the problems of Democrats are best demonstrated with COVID school closures where Democrats “were too focused on process for process’ sake and on meeting interest groups, as opposed to on delivering outcomes that families cared about, which was getting their kids back into school. And then when parents expressed frustrations, I think too many Democrats were condescending or even patronizing about it. That encapsulates where I think the party has gone off the rails.”

Co-host John Berman said, “I want to know what you think is going well for the Democrats right now, but first start with what you think the Democratic Party hasn’t fixed yet.”

Auchincloss responded, “It’s encapsulated in the school closures of 2020. In 2020, May, Ashish Jha, who would go on to be Joe Biden’s COVID coordinator, said the schools can and should safely re-open, May of 2020, John. In most blue cities and blue states, it took another 18 months. And the impacts of those school closures have been profound and devastating. 25 million American schoolchildren who are now behind grade level on reading and writing.”

Auchincloss continued, “And Democrats in that process were too focused on process for process’ sake and on meeting interest groups, as opposed to on delivering outcomes that families cared about, which was getting their kids back into school. And then when parents expressed frustrations, I think too many Democrats were condescending or even patronizing about it. That encapsulates where I think the party has gone off the rails. And we need to own that, and then we need to fix it. We should surge one-on-one tutoring to every student in America. I’ve seen it in my own district. It’s working wonders. We should build 1,000 trade schools. And you know who should pay for it? The social media corporations that have been attention-fracking our children and who have made hundreds of billions of dollars since the pandemic dragging our kids down digital rabbit holes.”

