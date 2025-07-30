Hochul: ‘You Can’t Spray a Handgun’, with ‘Assault Weapon,’ You Can Have ‘Magazine That Can Do 30 Rounds’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox 5 New York’s “Good Day New York,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that the shooting in New York City earlier this week wouldn’t have happened the way it did if the shooter didn’t have an assault weapon and “if it was just a handgun, you can’t spray a handgun. An assault weapon, you can have a high-capacity magazine that can do 30 rounds.”

Hochul said that for the building where the shooting took place “to hire an off-duty NYPD officer, that’s the best you’re going to get. They know how to handle this. But what happens when someone walks in and kills that individual, immediately? The system is not going to work the way it was intended to, because the people that you hired to protect the people in the building are gone. That’s the reality.”

She continued, “If it wasn’t for that weapon, it would not have happened. Or even not being an assault weapon, if it was just a handgun, you can’t spray a handgun. An assault weapon, you can have a high-capacity magazine that can do 30 rounds. That’s 30 people’s lives that are destroyed in seconds. That’s what has to stop.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett