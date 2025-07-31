Chris Coons: Trump’s Tarrifs Will Cause ‘Double-Digit’ Price Increases

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs would cause “double-digit” price increases.

Coons said, “He made a lot of promises in his campaign. He promised not to cut Medicaid, but he has. They’ve passed the so-called Big Beautiful Bill that cut Medicaid. He promised he was going to lower prices, but he hasn’t. He’s going to impose tariffs tonight, that will raise them.”

Host Michael Steele said, “Senator, we have less than a minute left, but I do want you to pick up on one thing you noted there about tomorrow, August 1st, tariff day, your thoughts?”

Coons said, “We’re going to see prices go up. President Trump, who’s never really been known as Donny details, said that he would get 90 tariff deals in 90 days. He’s gotten a handful. He hasn’t dug into the details of how these tariffs will impact the American people, and if they’re actually imposed tomorrow, and there’s no reason to think they won’t be, it’s going to be double-digit increases in things that we import from countries all over the world. This will increase inflation, it will increase prices, and it will impact the daily economy of millions of American households. I think it’s going to be a rough couple of weeks for us ahead.”

