Dem Rep. Gomez: GOP Might ‘Steal Another House Majority’ Like They Did in 2024

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) stated that Republicans might “try to steal another House majority, which they did” in 2024 and “if the Texas Republicans and Donald Trump want to steal, try to steal another House majority,” Democrats should respond in kind because Republicans can’t be allowed “to steal our democracy and rig the game.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “I have seen that you support California, essentially, responding in kind, re-drawing its maps to benefit Democrats in response. But do you want just every Democratic-led state in the country to start doing this?”

Gomez answered, “If Republicans, Donald Trump, are going to try to steal another House majority, which they did, remember that they re-drew North Carolina, and all of a sudden, if they — didn’t do that, the Democrats would be in the majority and it would be a different Donald Trump administration. So, if the Texas Republicans and Donald Trump want to steal, try to steal another House majority, absolutely, that’s what we have to do. We can’t continue this getting slapped in the face, letting them get away with it, and then allowing them to steal our democracy and rig the game.”

