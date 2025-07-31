MSNBC’s Scarborough: ‘The Southern Border Is as Secure as It’s Been in 60 Years’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said, “the Southern border is as secure as it’s been in 60 years.”

Scarborough said, “So, John Lemire, talk about how the White House is balancing this. You have, in one instance, a Southern border, which Donald Trump promised he would secure. You wouldn’t have the number of migrants crossing every day that you had during the Biden administration. That certainly is the case. I mean, the Southern border is as secure as it’s been in 60 years. On the other side of that, Joe Biden was able to deport a larger number of people who came here illegally because there were so many, so many more near the Southern border. Now, that’s not the case. So you have the Trump administration on one hand, wanting to be able to celebrate basically, for the most part, a quiet Southern border. But to keep up with the numbers of Biden, to keep up with the numbers of Obama, they’re having to go into neighborhoods. They’re having to do things that they know are not politically positive for them and also or just are brutish, and turn off a lot of voters, aren’t they? Because I keep hearing that they’re looking forward to the possibility of an immigration compromise on the Hill. Where are they right now, though, on that?”

Lemire said, “Yeah, a senior White House official and I had a very similar conversation earlier this week about this very issue. This official sort of categorizes the administration as being victims of their own success.”

