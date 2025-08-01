Lindsey Graham: Hillary Clinton Invented Trump Russian Agent Claim to Distract from Email Scandal

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said newly declassified information from the Trump-Russia narrative was a “conspiracy” from 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to distract from her leaked emails.

“Well, so number one, the warrant against Carter Page that was sought by the FBI, three of the four applications to the FISA court were signed by Comey,” Graham explained. “The FBI had information that the Steele dossier was politically motivated. It was the exclusive basis for the warrant against Carter Page. The sub-source, this Danchenko guy who gave information to Steele, told FBI agents, it’s hearsay, it’s bar talk. It was never meant to be used in a legal proceeding. That — in spite of all that, they got warrant after warrant after warrant.”

He continued, “So, what did Page tell Strzok in August after Crossfire Hurricane opened up on July 31? Page, ‘He’s never going to become president, right?’ Strzok, ‘No, no, he won’t. We’ll stop him.’ These are the two people leading Crossfire Hurricane. But what’s important tonight is that for the first time we know that in January of 2016, Debbie Wasserman Schultz apparently meets with the Soros Foundation to talk about a plan to distract from the Clinton email scandal. And there’s a statement where Obama said, ‘I’m not going to have my president tarnished by the Clinton email scandal,’ suggesting to Comey and everybody else, you need to let this go.”

“And at the same time, we now know from an email that Hillary Clinton, to distract from her own email scandal problems, set up the narrative that became Crossfire Hurricane, blaming Trump of being a Russian agent,” Graham added. “And they planned this, coordinating between the campaign and this organization to create this storyline. That’s what’s new. I’ve never heard this before. I did not know that the Russians had hacked into the Soros Foundation, and they had conversations between Democrats and the Soros group to set up a plot to say that Trump was a Russian agent and it was known before Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI was going to provide oil to it. So, this was a conspiracy to blame Trump from being a Russian agent to distract from the Clinton email scandal to affect the outcome of the 2016 election.”

