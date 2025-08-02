Dem Rep. Crow: Working People Can’t Live in Cities We Run, We’ve Neglected Safety Too Often

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) discussed Democratic Party introspection after the 2024 election and said that “Working people can’t afford to live in cities where Democrats govern. We have, in too many instances, not done enough to keep communities safe. There’s a lot we have to do differently, there’s no doubt about it.”

Crow said, “You can’t lose 90% of American counties last November and say everything is going well, you can’t, right? And the key to fixing things and to moving forward is to do that introspection, to do the hard look, which we have to do.”

He continued, “I’m a proud Democrat, I grew up in a working-class family in the upper Midwest, most of my family are conservatives, they support Trump in many cases. But — and I’m a Democrat because I want a level playing field, but I know things are not going well, right? Working people can’t afford to live in cities where Democrats govern. We have, in too many instances, not done enough to keep communities safe. There’s a lot we have to do differently, there’s no doubt about it. And we have to have that hard look.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett