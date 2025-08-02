Hochul: I ‘Have a Lot of Alignment’ with Mamdani ‘on Issues Like Affordability’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) has “taken a lot of positions that I don’t agree with, but we have a lot of alignment on issues like affordability.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “In the 45 seconds I have left, the mayoral race is headed towards the general election in New York City. Zohran Mamdani won that quite surprisingly, but quite definitively, that New York City primary. You have not endorsed him as of yet. Other officeholders, Democrats have. What are you waiting for, what are you looking for to make the decision whether you’re going to endorse the Democratic nominee for mayor?”

Hochul responded, “We’ll have more conversations. I already started that. I went and I visited him just a couple of days after the election. He’s taken a lot of positions that I don’t agree with, but we have a lot of alignment on issues like affordability. He supports my efforts to build more housing so it’s not the most expensive purchase, … more supply, the prices go down. I understand what it’s like to be a struggling mom. I was that mom. I had to leave a job with Sen. Moynihan because I couldn’t afford childcare. I know what it’s like, and I’m there with him in dealing with the affordability issues. So, we’ll just have more conversations.”

