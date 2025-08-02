Maher: Dems Have to Decide ‘Are You on the Side of Western Civilization’ or ‘Are You on the Side of the Terrorists?’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democrats have to decide “Are you on the side of Western Civilization and Western values or are you on the side of the terrorists?” And the party won’t be able to move forward until it does so.

While speaking to Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) about Israel and Hamas, Maher said, “What about the younger people in your party, though? How are you going to get them to understand, no matter how many times people like [author and New York Times Contributing Opinion Writer James Kirchick] and I say to them it’s — the world is a complicated place, and it’s not just about oppressor and oppressed. They have a thought in their head that white people did some very bad things — and white people did some very bad things — and they’re all — but so did everybody else in the world. But they don’t know that, they just see the world through this one prism. And until they do, I don’t think you’re going to get them off this issue.”

He continued, “And I don’t think the Democratic Party is going to be able to go forward until they make a decision, whose side are you on here? Are you on the side of Western Civilization and Western values or are you on the side of the terrorists? Are you with those kids? Because Mamdani, he’s the perfect candidate for them. That’s what they think is cool. That’s what the campus protests were.”

Maher added that “younger people” are “the energy of the party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett