Christie: Ghislaine Maxwell Likely Moved to ‘Better Prison’ to Get Her Cooperation

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that it was likely the Bureau of Prisons had moved former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell from a federal prison in Florida to a federal prison camp in Texas to get her cooperation.

Christie said, “The deputy attorney general never interviews anybody. That’s done by line assistants, not by the deputy attorney general. He also didn’t bring as far as it’s been reported any agents with him to take notes. You always have one or two agents with you when you are doing an interview, so there are other objective people taking notes so that you can compare about what was said. We don’t know if the interview was taped.”

He added, “Then you add to it the move to the better prison. That is done when you are trying to get someone to cooperate. You are trying to say, look how nice we can be to you. You didn’t like where you were before. Look how much nicer these accommodations are. These are not things done by accident, George. These are things that are done on purpose. I think everyone has to start wondering about how objective is whatever the Justice Department is doing. Is it really geared towards trying to get her to give testimony that the president would find favorable to him?”

