CNN’s Enten: Democrat Image Is ‘Garbage’ — ‘Messier than a Hoarder’s Basement’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Friday on “News Central” that polls showed the Democratic Party’s brand was “garbage.”

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “Where are Democrats, though, right now and how divided they are?”

Enten said, “Yeah, I would just say that at this particular point, Democrats at this point are historically divided. It is a complete and utter mess. It is messier than a hoarder’s basement. What are we talking about here? The national early poll leader 25% plus, normally that’s where Democrats are. Biden was at 25% plus in 2020, Hillary Clinton was in ’08 and ’16, Gore was in ’00 and ’04. At this particular point, there is no one, no one in the Democratic race for president who’s polling at 25% plus. The water is quite warm. If you’re a Democrat potentially thinking about running in 2028, jump right in, because at this point there is no frontrunner.”

He continued, “Nobody wants to put anybody up at the top of their ballot list because, at this particular point, the Democratic brand is in the basement.”

Enten added, “That is being driven in large part by discontent within the Democratic base. The Democratic base wants something different. We’ll ultimately end up seeing who they choose. It will be quite the thing who ultimately gets the rose.”

