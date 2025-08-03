Stephen Hayes: Trump Firing Labor Statistics Commissioner ‘Banana Republic Stuff’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” political analyst Stephen Hayes said President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of labor statistics, was “banana republic stuff.”

Hayes said, “This is banana republic stuff. It’s silly, it’s like you break the thermometer because don’t like it because it’s hot outside. It’s not the way civilized nations behave.”

He continued, “One would hope that Republicans who disagree with this and behind the scenes are criticizing the president for this would find a voice at a moment like this. You talk to Republicans that aren’t fully onboard of the Trump train and they’ll criticize him and say well, I’ve got pick and choose when I’m criticizing him. I don’t want to criticize him for everything. Well now is the time to find your voice.”

Hayes added, “This is an impetuous decision from the president, sort of a tantrum. We’ve seen this kind of thing from him before. Remember when there was a black sharpie drawn to show the direction of the hurricane. Remember During Covid he wanted testing because he doesn’t want the test, the MS-13 photoshop. He tries to bend reality to meet his perceptions in a way that is fundamentally dishonest.”

