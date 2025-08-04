Jeffries: ‘This Is the Most Unqualified Administration in American History’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Trump administration is the “most unqualified” in American history.

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “Your counterpart in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, you know, well, earlier this morning, he called for the firing of the White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, after Hassett defended President Donald Trump’s decision to ax the head of The Bureau of Labor Statistics following the other day’s very disappointing jobs report. Do you think Hassett should be fired?”

Jeffries said, “I don’t think Hassett is qualified to be part of this administration, but that in fact is the case as it relates to so many members of the Trump administration. This is the most unqualified administration in American history, which is why the whole thing is a disaster. They failed to make life better for the American people. In fact, they’re making life worse, making life more expensive. These Trump tariffs, these Republican-backed tariffs, are increasing costs on everyday Americans by thousands of dollars per year. Now you see the job market collapsing in the country. Trump is continuing to destabilize our economic system, and they’re driving us toward a recession. All of them are unqualified to be serving the American people right now.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN