Dem TX State Rep. Jones Compares Congressional Redistricting to the Holocaust  

Tuesday on “The Don Lemon Show,” Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D), one of several lawmakers who left the state to avoid a quorum, compared congressional redistricting to the Holocaust.

Jones said, “In Texas, this is racist; they are targeting black people. They are targeting brown people. That is who they are targeting. We have got to say that people see it when it walks like a duck and it and walk and it quacks like a duck. It’s a duck. People see it when you don’t speak truth to power, when you don’t talk about what’s actually happening, then people don’t feel connected to you because they know that you’re leaving out something that’s truthful. So truth matters. It takes courage to be truthful. And this is very ugly. I think we shouldn’t have to be talking about racism against black people in 2025. I mean, we have the Voting Rights Act and we have the Civil Rights Act that we got passed, but they’re trying to take us back. And people want to talk about the world as they want it to be, or as it should be, instead of talking about the world as it is.”

She added, “I will liken this to the Holocaust. People are like ‘Well, how did the Holocaust happen? How is somebody in the position to kill all of them people?’ Well, good people remain silent or good people didn’t realize that what happens to them can very soon happen to me or somebody I love. So even if you made it, you have an obligation to help people who can’t, because God forbid they end up targeting you and your family.”

