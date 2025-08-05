Trump: Democrats Are ‘Self-Destructing’ with ‘Low-IQ People’ like Jasmine Crockett

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” President Donald Trump dismissed polling showing he was struggling to win favor with the American public.

He told CNBC co-host Joe Kernen that many pollsters had him down during the 2024 presidential election, yet he still won overwhelmingly.

Trump also contrasted his standing to that of the Democratic Party, noting that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was one of the party’s leaders.

Trump said, “They’re fake polls. Joe. I had a lot of fake polls. You also have me in the 70s. I have fake polls. Fox gives me terrible polls all the time. You know, they do nothing, but they — I never had a good poll with Fox [News]. And then I win an election, and I go through the roof because, look, I won every swing state, did I not? I won every swing state, Andrew. I won the popular vote by millions of votes, even though they tried like hell to cheat. I won by millions of votes. I won the counties and all of the counties … I won 2,750 to 502. And I won the election in a landslide. And obviously that’s only, you know, we’re only six months in, but my poll numbers are better now, much better than during the election.”

“And now part of that than part of that is because the Democrat Party is self-destructing,” he continued. “I mean, when you have low-IQ, people like Crockett, I wonder if she’s any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett, who is a great, great, great gentleman. I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett, the great old Davy Crockett. But you have this woman, Crockett. She’s a very low-IQ person. Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, you’ve got to be kidding. The Democrats are lost.”

“They have Trump Derangement Syndrome so bad that they can’t walk,” Trump added. “They can’t talk. They don’t know where they’re going. Schumer is finished. Schumer — look, I watched him the other day. He’s lost all of his confidence.”

