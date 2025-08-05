Woodward: Trump Is Lashing Out Because He’s ‘Feeling So Out of It or Disabled’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s”The Beat,” veteran reporter Bob Woodward claimed President Donald Trump’s social media posts show he has been feeling “out of it or disabled.”

Woodward said, “Last month on Truth Social, Trump said, ‘People don’t explain to me. I explain to them.’ And you see in his tweets and what he says publicly, this burst, these bursts of ego that he is in charge, he’s controlling everything. And as I’ve watched this and listened to it, I did three books on Trump — it’s pathetic that you have the President of the United States out there just pounding away and saying, ‘Oh, look, we have got to do it my way and only my way.’ And there is, I stress the word ‘pathetic.'”

He added, “Why is the President of the United States feeling so out of it, or disabled that he has to say things like that? Makes no sense. And this, of course, is a common characteristic of Trump. He doesn’t know what’s in his own interests. If you had a friend who was talking in public and saying things like Trump says, you know, people don’t explain to me, I explain to them, you would sit the friend down and say, ‘Let’s tone it down.'”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN