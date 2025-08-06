Dean Cain: I’ll Be Sworn In as an ICE Agent ASAP

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Superman” actor Dean Cain said that he would be sworn in as an ICE agent as soon as possible.

Cain said, “Well, let me go back a minute here, Jesse. This is all your fault, by the way. Yeah. Explain why. Well, because I put out a recruitment video, yesterday. I’m actually a deputy sheriff, a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer. I wasn’t part of Ice, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I’ve spoken with, some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an Ice agent ASAP So they’ll have 80,001, recruits, for their 10,000 positions.”

He added, “I will do whatever Director Lyons wants me to do. If that’s what it takes. Absolutely. I somehow doubt I’ll be in that position, but I would be there in a heartbeat. These brave men and women need someone to stand up for them so rarely, you know, these days.”

Cain added, “We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it. But in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is he is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for. And he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN