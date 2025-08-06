Dem Rep. Cohen: Confirming Trump’s ‘Good’ Envoy Pick Would Help Fight Antisemitism

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that Yehuda Kaploun, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, is a good pick and confirming him would help fight antisemitism.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “I have this sneaking suspicion, this is going to be one of those deals where nothing really happens until something absolutely horrible happens. So, what is it that Congress can do to deal with the obvious rising tide of antisemitism in this society?”

Cohen answered, “Well, we need to — we’ve got a new person to replace Ms. Lipstadt, who was looking at antisemitism — looked at it in the Biden administration all over the world, and I think Trump’s got a good person there. As far as police work, there just needs to be more and more money for secure facilities at synagogues and churches that have been threatened or have been attacked, and they need to have protection and money to have protection and security patrol. And they didn’t have enough money in the budget, as much as was requested by the Jewish groups, that needs to happen. And this war needs to get over, much of this antisemitism is because of the war. These hostages need to be released, Israel needs to end the war and stop having troops in Gaza, Hamas needs to go, they started it on October 7, but it needs to end, hostages need to come home, Gazans need to be fed, and we don’t need to be having any kind of questions about the health conditions of the people in Gaza.”

