Dem Rep. Doggett: Texas Has ‘Voter Suppression’ Like Georgia — Trump Trying to ‘Steal’ Election

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) discussed the debate over congressional maps in Texas and stated that “we compete with Georgia and other states for voter suppression…but it’s bigger than Texas. We’ve got to involve the whole country to prevent a Trump takeover indefinitely.”

Doggett stated that “it’s really important that the people of Missouri respond” to potential redistricting in their state, “people of Indiana, of Kentucky, of one state after another.” And that Democrats in states where they have some power in the state government should do things to counter any redrawing of maps done by Republicans so they can’t skew the drawing of congressional maps in a favorable manner towards them.

He then stated, “What’s at stake is so much bigger than Texas, and we compete with Georgia and other states for voter suppression here. I think we’re still number one in making it difficult to vote, but it’s bigger than Texas. We’ve got to involve the whole country to prevent a Trump takeover indefinitely.”

Earlier in the interview, Doggett also stated that President Donald Trump is trying “to steal next year’s election in the actions he’s taking this year.”

