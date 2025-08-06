Marlow: Every Case Against Trump Started With The Russia Hoax, Even Stormy Daniels Traces Back To It

Tuesday’s on Real America’s Voice News’ “The War Room,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow explained the “six key” legal cases against President Donald Trump all “started with the Russiagate hoax.”

Marlow said, “Where I started was just no one’s really pieced together these cases. There were six key cases against Trump. He did win all these cases; he didn’t have to win them, but he really survived them while he was running for president. Running for president from a courthouse because of massive election interference that was controlled from the top, from the Joe Biden White House, blatantly illegal, needs to be investigated, and we need to start seeing some heads roll over this thing. However, no one can really even sort out the six cases in their head.”

He continued, “I tried to write something so that people could actually understand the extent of the lawfare, to the extent that it’s connected to the other hoaxes of our time. One of the things that I really want to highlight to you and the posse on the show today was the Stormy Daniels case, the one case it ended in convictions, criminal convictions for Trump, never should have happened. The reason why that case ended up in the conviction was because of the Russian collusion hoax. Michael Cohen was a key subject of the Russiagate investigation. The government was able to get access to his Gmail account, the Justice Department and the special counsel from Robert Mueller’s investigation. All of this started with the Russiagate hoax. If there is no Russiagate hoax, there is no Stormy Daniels conviction, which, by the way, we get to throw out all those convictions on that front. But the point is, no one understands the interconnectivity of all of the lawfare from a superstructure. It’s a massive apparatus. I explain the apparatus. Who funds it, what they’re doing now, how is connected to the Boasberg of the world? This is their only way to stop the MAGA agenda right now. And they’re working 24 seven right now to do it.”

Host Steve Bannon said, “Your timing on this one is divine providence.”

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.

