Jayapal: Trump Administration Showing ‘Corruption’ on Every Level

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Trump administration was showing “corruption” on every level.

Jayapal said, “We have to be absolutely a very strong opposition party, but we also have to be a proposition party, right? We have to tell people what our vision is. And that to me is very, very clear, it’s about affordability first and foremost, people have to be able to live. They got to earn a decent wage. They’ve got to have health care. They’ve got to be able to wake up in the morning and know that they are going to thrive, not just barely survive.”

She continued, “Number two, we’ve got to make sure that the wealthiest are paying their fair share because this is another big thing: wealth and income inequality. And people are really furious that just a tiny, tiny group of people, big corporations and billionaires, are reaping all of their hard work and turning it into profits for them. Meanwhile, people can’t even pay the bills.”

Jayapal added, “Then the third thing is just corruption. I really do think that people are sick and tired of the corruption, the greed that the Trump administration is showing on every level. There’s a real opportunity there for us to tie all of these things together and say, this is what a functioning democracy looks like. You have, you know, you eliminate corruption, you make sure you have a tax system that’s fair, and at the end of the day, everyone does better for themselves and their families.”

