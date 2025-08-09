Dem Rep. Veasey: Reporters Aren’t Telling GOP It’s Different When We Gerrymander Because It’s After Census

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) stated that Democrats must ensure “unrigged elections going into 2026.” And also complained that reporters aren’t checking Republicans who say that blue states have gerrymandered their maps because it’s different if you do it at the start of a decade as opposed to in the middle of it.

Veasey said, “I’m getting sick and tired of hearing my colleagues here in Texas, my Republican colleagues here in Texas and around the country say, well, this is what these other blue states have already done. No, no, no, you’re talking about at the beginning of the damn decade, when you’re supposed to redraw the maps, not in the middle of the decade. No Democratic state has ever tried to redraw in the middle of the decade.”

He continued, “And so, I really wish that all the reporters and everyone out there would correct them when they say that, and it’s going unchecked and it needs to be stopped, they are lying. They are lying through their teeth when they say that this is the same thing, because we have never done mid-decade redistricting.”

Earlier in the interview, he stated that Democrats “have to send a message that we are willing to do anything, like they are willing to do anything, to make sure that we have fair, unrigged elections going into 2026.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett