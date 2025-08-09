Padilla: GOP Can’t Hold Power Unless They ‘Rig’ Election, It’s ‘Not Just’ Redistricting

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that Republicans’ “only chance of holding on to power in the midterms is to rig the election. The redistricting is just one piece.”

Padilla said, “[I]t’s not just about redistricting. And, ideal scenario, Texas just stands down and this doesn’t go beyond that. How bad must it be? How bad must Trump and Republicans in Congress feel about their chances next November, right? You usually run on a legislative record of accomplishment, but their accomplishments have been, what? Giving tax breaks to billionaires, cutting health care, trying to destroy the federal government as we know it, that their only chance of holding on to power in the midterms is to rig the election. The redistricting is just one piece.”

He continued, “If you look at Trump’s executive orders, if you look at legislation that Republicans have tried to push through Congress to make it harder for people to register to vote, to stay on the rolls, to cast their ballot, and then you couple that with what the Department of Justice is doing, trying to demand personal information of all voters in states across the country as a pretext for their voter purging, it’s a perfect storm of rigging next November’s election. So, it’s not just a redistricting fight in isolation, it’s part of this desperate hold on power.”

