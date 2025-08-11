Dem Rep. Subramanyam: ‘I Support’ Trans, But GOP’s Just Using that to Distract

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said that Republicans made transgender issues “the issue in the campaign last year.” And stated that “I support all people, regardless of their background or who they love. And what’s happening is, Republicans are trying to find people to blame or are trying to find people to attack, to distract” from other things.

Host Audie Cornish asked, “I want to talk about one more thing, which is that we’re seeing the return of ads against Democrats that bring up the they/them idea, kind of, part of the push to say Democrats are too into gender ideology and trans rights, they’re disconnected from voters. That’s something Democrats did campaign, right? On supporting trans rights and those people and families. What do you do now as it’s coming back as an attack weapon in elections?”

Subramanyam answered, “Yeah, let’s be clear, Republicans campaigned against trans people generally. They’re the ones that made this the issue in the campaign last year.”

Cornish then cut in to say, “But they believed that there was public sentiment that supported them.”

Subramanyam responded, “Yeah, and the reality is, I support all people, regardless of their background or who they love. And what’s happening is, Republicans are trying to find people to blame or are trying to find people to attack, to distract from the fact that they’ve cut Medicaid, they’ve increased tariffs that have increased costs on the American people. They have a lot of really unpopular policies, so they need to find different groups that they can attack and blame for the problems that people are having right now. And so, I think this is another example of that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett