Cotton: Bowser’s Right, D.C. Needs More Judges, They Should Be Picked by Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) defended using the National Guard and other federal law enforcement agencies to help the police in Washington, D.C. deal with crime and also stated that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is correct in her assessment that the city needs more judges and said the D.C. Superior Court has “a lot of vacancies. I think Washington, D.C. could use a lot of new Trump judges to crack down on crime.”

Cotton said, “Remember, the D.C. National Guard is different from any other National Guard. There’s not a governor in Washington, D.C. The D.C. National Guard answers directly to the secretary of the Army and, ultimately, to the president himself. That’s why it’s used in Washington, D.C. to help augment the local police. The local police need help as well.”

He continued, “And I agree with what the Mayor said about D.C. judges. The D.C. Superior Court judges are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They have a lot of vacancies. I think Washington, D.C. could use a lot of new Trump judges to crack down on crime.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett