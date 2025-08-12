Stefanik: Mamdani a ‘Raging Antisemite Communist’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) criticized the Democratic Party’s direction, citing its standard bearer in the New York City mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani, as he campaigns.

“A true Marxist and communist he is, Sean, rules for thee but not for me,” she said. “He’s going to raise taxes, defund the police. This is a raging antisemite communist who is the leading Democrat candidate as we head to the general election. And this is really the state of today’s Democrat Party. You have Zohran Mamdani, who was an avowed communist. You have Andrew Cuomo, a disgraced former governor who was run out of office. And you have Eric Adams, who has a cloud of chaos and catastrophe and corruption hanging over him. This is today’s Democrat Party. It has decayed. And we’ve watched the city of New York and the state of New York decay under single-party Democrat rule.”

Stefanik continued, “So, while Mamdani goes out there and talks about affordability issues and the importance of defunding the police, which she has said multiple times, at the same time, he’s living in this rent-stabilized department, which he does not deserve to have. That’s for working-class people, and he has police around him. So New Yorkers are smart. They will see through this. We have one opportunity to save our state, and that’s to defeat Mamdani but also fire Kathy Hochul next year to get rid of single-party Democrat rule in New York.”

