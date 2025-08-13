Dem Rep. Garcia: CA Building Blue ‘Firewall’ to Fight Trump with ‘Brute Force’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Democrats in California are using “brute force” to build a House majority “firewall” by redistricting the state with “bluer seats.”

Garcia said, “People. are energized. And if Texas is going to punch, California is going to punch back harder. And people are right now in a fighting mood. This is united the party. We’re ready to push back. And this is this is the way Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to rig the 2026 election. A lot of us have been kind of contemplating how he’s going to try to rig the 2028 election. No, it’s the 2026 election is how he’s going to plan on doing it. We support the governor’s effort. He is punching back just as he should be. We are all behind this effort, and what we’re going to do in California is not just match Texas seat to seat, we’re going to ensure that all of our members that are in tougher seats are also in bluer seats. So we’re going to build a firewall in our state. We’re in this fight because Donald Trump wants to be in it. The only thing that Donald Trump understands is brute force.”

He added, “The legislature right now is developing these maps, obviously, with Congress and the governor. The governor’s in the driver’s seat. These maps will go in front of the legislature. The legislature will vote to put the maps in front of voters. That election is going to happen in November. So the whole process of actually getting on the ballot will happen in the next two weeks. Voters will then vote on the new map in November, and then that map will be the map that folks run for in these new seats in 2026.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN