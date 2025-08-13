Murphy: Dems Can’t Play Politics as Normal or We Won’t Have ‘Fair Election Next November’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Democrats could not play politics as normal or the United States would not have “a free and fair election next November.”

Murphy said, “Well, I think you’ve identified the real danger here, which is that the President of the United States is essentially operationalizing the White House and the vast power of the Executive Branch. An Executive Branch that, frankly, is more powerful than it was a generation ago in order to compel loyalty from the businesses that he regulates and the citizens that he governs. And the Founding Fathers were very worried about this.”

He continued, “The president is part of the Executive Branch, because all he’s supposed to do is execute the decisions that Congress has made. So what is most worrying is that this Republican Congress has just outsourced the power of tariff, taxation and spending to the president. And as you said, he is right now, as we speak, using it to crush dissent, for instance, pulling funding from colleges where there are anti-Trump protests and compelling loyalty from the private sector to make sure that they line up and do his bidding. So, you know, this is a creeping totalitarian state right now. It is not too late to stop our democracy from imploding.”

Murphy added, “We can’t assume that if we just continue to play politics as normal, that we are going to end up with a free and fair election next November. This is happening really fast, and it’s literally the playbook that our founding fathers worried about.”

