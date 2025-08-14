Carville: Mamdani ‘Might’ Win the Jewish Vote in NYC Mayoral Race

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani “might” win the Jewish vote.

Host Ari Melber said, “I keep getting questions about Mamdani. And we got reports now, Barack Obama himself reached out to the Democratic nominee for mayor.”

He asked, “You’ve said you like Mamdani on the economy. What do you make of Obama reaching out? The fact that we’re hearing about it, not everything’s an accident in politics, and what’s coming down the pike in this race that’s now pretty close in the fall?”

Carville said, “Well, I think President Obama was wise to do this. Look, the guy’s — he’s smart, he’s young, all right? He said stupid things in his 20s. Yes. If all of you have not said stupid things in your 20s, raise your right hand.”

He added, “But, you know, cost of living, he understands that. He pounds it home. I give him very high marks for that, very high marks. And you know, he’s got some energetic people around him. I’m surprised, honestly, Ari, the number of young people I know, grandchildren of people I know in New York, are saying, you know, my kids are excited about this guy. Somebody wanted to bet me even money, and I’m not going to take the bet that he carried the Jewish vote in the general election in November. He Just might do that.”

