Maher: Dems Like AOC, Mamdani, Warren Are Afraid to Come on My Show

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he would like to have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on his show, but he “can’t subpoena the guests.” And said that both Bill and Hillary Clinton have declined repeated invitations to come on his show, as did former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign.

During his closing monologue, where he accused Democrats of being too afraid of too many things, Maher said that at least California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “comes here. People ask me all the time, why haven’t you ever had Hillary or Bill Clinton on? Why didn’t you have Kamala on during the last campaign? You think we don’t ask? We ask these people every week. They say no. It took eight years and a petition to get Obama on, and these are people — all people I voted for. Think about that, they’re afraid to come on the show of a guy who voted for them. The Republicans, they show up, and when they do, they take their beating like a man.”

He added, “I would love to have AOC on the show and Mamdani and Elizabeth Warren, but I can’t subpoena the guests.”

