Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, announced this week the launch of a campaign to recruit boys as young as 12 to join their forces manning checkpoints and patrols repressing Iranian citizens.

The “For Iran” campaign is apparently meant to help with the ongoing repression of dissident Iranians, as well as train Iranians to prepare for any potential American or Israeli ground invasion. While evidence has existed for years that Iran recruits boys into security roles, contrary to international law against the use of child soldiers, this new effort appears to be an escalation intended to expand Tehran’s control over its citizenry.

IRGC official Rahim Nadali reportedly told state media on Thursday that the IRGC is launching the “For Iran” campaign to expand recruitment to the terrorist organization and indoctrinate new members into fighting “the global bully,” referring to the United States.

“At the Basij checkpoints and patrols that you see across the cities, we had a very high number of volunteers among young people and teenagers who wanted to participate,” he explained, according to a translation by the Agence France-Presse (AFP). “Considering the ages of those requesting to join, we have now lowered the minimum age to 12 years old, because children aged 12-13 want to be involved.”

He reportedly described the jobs open to the younger recruits as “operational patrols” meant to intimidate Iranians and “collecting security data.”

Iran using children for its various repressive and terrorist activities is a longstanding policy, though the new campaign appears to be an expansion of it. Speaking to the United Nations in 2018, then-American Ambassador Nikki Haley explained to the Security Council that Iran actively “celebrates” child soldiers, particularly the IRGC.

“The Basij Resistance Force is a paramilitary force operating under Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” she detailed. “In addition to cracking down on dissidents and enforcing internal security in Iran, the Basij indoctrinate school children and provide combat training to children as young as 12 years old. These children are then coerced into fighting abroad for the IRGC.”

The independent outlet Iran International noted on Thursday that Iranian citizens observed children participating in repression during the wave of protests in 2022 prompted by the brutal killing of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman stopped by “morality police” for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

“During the 2022 protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, images shared on social media appeared to show children and teenagers in military-style uniforms and protective gear, drawing criticism from child rights advocates,” the news agency recalled.

Iran is currently embroiled in a war against America and Israel that began on February 28, when President Donald Trump announced the launch of “Operation Epic Fury” and the elimination of “supreme leader” Ali Khamenei. Iran has since announced the appointment of another “supreme leader,” son Mojtaba Khamenei, but the younger Khamenei has yet to make any public appearances, raising questions about his health status and ability to lead. The war began after a massive uprising erupted in the country’s major cities in late December, which the regime responded to with a deadly repressive campaign that some estimates suggest killed over 30,000 people.

According to AFP, locals in Tehran have observed an increase in checkpoints harassing Iranians, looking for evidence of treason or any collaboration with America. Some of those manning the checkpoints are reportedly teenagers.

“Military pickup trucks with heavy weapons mounted on them block the roads and search cars. You pass them, and just 100 meters ahead, there are several private cars with teenagers holding Uzis (sub-machine guns), again stopping vehicles,” one Tehran resident, identified as “Kaveh,” told AFP.

The Iranian government announced on Tuesday that it had arrested 466 people for alleged “online activities aimed at undermining national security.”

“These individuals sought to sow confusion in public opinion, create fear and anxiety in society, promote insecurity and spread propaganda in favor of the enemy,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

President Trump has repeatedly stated in the past week that he is seeking to end hostilities with Iran, saying that his team is in negotiations with what is left of the Iranian regime. The president announced on Thursday that, “as per Iranian Government request,” Washington would stop military attacks on Iranian energy facilities through April 6, a period that includes the Christian period of Holy Week and culminates on Easter Monday.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in social media post.

Trump also insisted that Iran has “a chance to make a deal, but that’s up to them,” and that the Iranian regime had been “obliterated” and had no choice but to negotiate.

“They are begging to make a deal. We’ll see if we can make the right deal, and they make the right deal; then the strait will open up, Hormuz Strait will open up,” he told reporters earlier the same day.

Iranian state media has rejected all reports of negotiations and claims to be preparing for a prolonged war against America.

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