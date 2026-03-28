Breitbart News video producer Matthew Perdie was shoved and threatened while covering a “No Kings” protest in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, after he attempted to speak to an elderly protester about the event. A man then stepped between the two, put his hands on Perdie, and threatened to kill him.

Perdie approached the woman, whose sign read, “Hands Off!” in large letters. Beneath that, the sign listed a series of issues and programs, including “Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Immigrants, Free Speech, Our Bodies, LGBTQ+ Rights.”

As Perdie was asking the woman, “What was that about?” a man blowing a whistle continuously pulled the woman backward and away from Perdie before walking directly toward the Breitbart reporter.

Perdie then said, “You just checked me.”

The woman responded by screaming, “Go away asshole.”

A second man wearing a yellow safety vest then approached. Perdie told him, “Hey she just checked me,” before adding, “Now you’re touching me” as the whistle-blowing protester moved into his face.

The man then told Perdie, “I am and I will fucking kill you.”

The encounter occurred during a “No Kings” protest in Pennsylvania, one of a series of demonstrations that have taken place around the country in opposition to President Donald Trump.

Perdie has extensively covered other “No Kings” protests for Breitbart News. In June 2025, he reported that the demonstrations in Manassas and Alexandria, Virginia, drew between 800 and 1,000 attendees and were largely made up of older activists. He wrote that many protesters carried homemade signs focused on issues such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other government programs.

He also noted that, although speakers at earlier “No Kings” protests called for peaceful demonstration, some activists displayed aggressive signs, including one reading “86 47,” while one woman responded to learning Perdie worked for Breitbart News by giving him the middle finger.