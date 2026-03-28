Exclusive — Former Denmark Ambassador: We Must Get Control of Greenland Before China Does

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, talked about Greenland.

Sands said, “We don’t know what the government of Greenland will do down the road. They want to make a deal with China if we’re not there. with our hand out with a lot of money and investment. … We have to get a deal.”

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