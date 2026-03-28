Tyler Perry Arrives at Atlanta Airport with ‘Significant’ Amount of Cash for TSA Workers, Gets Turned Down

Actor and film mogul Tyler Perry reportedly showed up at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Thursday with a “significant” amount of cash that he had planned to give to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers — but got turned down.

Perry, an Atlanta resident, headed into the airport hoping to offer some financial support for TSA workers affected by the government shutdown, but federal rules prevented him from carrying out his plan, according to a report by 11Alive.

While TSA workers are not allowed to accept money due to certain restrictions, sources told the local outlet that Perry’s presence, and even the attempt at the gesture, boosted staff morale at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Due to this stipulation, Perry did not hand out the money directly but spent time talking to employees and thanking them for their work, 11Alive reported.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said TSA officers are prohibited from accepting cash or gift cards at screening locations, the Associated Press noted.

However, Aaron Barker, president of the AFGE Local 554 in Georgia, said TSA officer unions don’t have the same restrictions and suggested that those wanting to donate look up their local union district on the AFGE website, as they can accept donations and then distribute the money to their members.

TSA workers, meanwhile, have been receiving assistance from staff at Hartsfield-Jackson, and a metro Atlanta restaurant has provided them with lunch, 11Alive reported.

Relief, however, may be arriving soon, with President Donald Trump announcing that he plans to sign an emergency order to get TSA agents paid, while slamming Democrats for “recklessly” creating “a true National Crisis.”

“I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports,” Trump wrote in a Thursday Truth Social post.

“It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!” the president declared.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.