Netflix Raises Prices Again, Gets Mocked by Rival Streaming Service

Netflix has raised prices for all U.S. subscriptions on the streaming service, reportedly sending the platform’s “Standard with Ads” plan up from $1 to $8.99 per month.

The price hike for subscribers in the United States is the first in more than a year, with the cost going up on the streaming giant’s ad-supported plan, ad-free Standard plans, and Premium plan, according to a report by TheWrap.

An update on Netflix’s website also shows the streaming service’s Standard With Ads plan has increased to $8.99 per month, while its ad-free Standard and Premium plans went to $19.99 and $26.99 per month, respectively.

Users with Netflix Standard plans who want to add an extra member to their subscription can do so for $7.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

Premium subscribers can add up to two extra members rather than just one.

Netflix’s price updates are expected to roll out to existing subscribers in the coming weeks. They will reportedly be notified by email one month before the change goes into effect for their account.

The streaming giant’s price hike arrives on the heels of Netflix previously warning it expected to raise subscription costs in 2026 — in its fourth quarter earning report in January.

In early 2025, Netflix raised prices in the United States — the streaming giant’s first increase for its Standard With Ads plan.

This year, Netflix predicts it will rake in gross revenue of $50.7 to $51.7 billion, which would be a growth of 12 to 14 percent for each passing year. The streamer also expects advertisement revenue will double from it was in 2025, earning the company $3 billion.

“Netflix just got a $2.8 BILLION payout from Paramount for its failed Warner Bros. deal. Then Netflix turned around and raised prices on millions of customers,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) lamented in a Thursday X post.

Tubi, a rival streaming platform, quipped that it is “raising my price from free to free.”

Tubi also wrote on social media: “happy free streaming day oh wait that’s everyday [sic].”