Tim Walz Vows to ‘Never Leave the Side’ of Somali Minnesotans

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) vowed that his administration would “never leave the side” of Somalians in Minnesota, adding that their “great-grandchildren” would still be there even when President Donald Trump is gone.

Walz made the comments during a “No Kings” protest on Saturday in Minneapolis, according to Mediaite. During his speech, Walz expressed that the Somali community in the state was “seen, heard, valued, and loved.”

“I will add a special, a special thank you, and a special acknowledgement that we will never leave the side of our Somali Minnesotans,” Walz told the crowd. “Here’s our pledge to you, our Somali Minnesotans: your great-grandchildren will still be here when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history.”

Walz’s comments come as there have been multiple reports that people in the Somali community in the state have committed fraud with schemes in which they have “bilked American taxpayers out of tens of billions of dollars,” Breitbart News’s John Nolte noted:

Walz has been under intense pressure as multiple Somali fraud scandals have blossomed throughout a state that has been run exclusively by Democrats for decades, with Walz at the top of the political caste system as governor for seven years. According to court records and alternative media reports, Somali fraudsters have bilked American taxpayers out of tens of billions of dollars through various scams that include pretty much everything subsidized by federal taxpayers: food programs, healthcare centers, daycare centers, and those now infamous “learing” centers…

Citizen journalist Nick Shirley released a video in December in which he was seen visiting several daycare centers in the state that were reported to be receiving millions of dollars in federal aid. While visiting the various daycare centers, there appeared to be no signs of children.

President Trump has promised “to cut off funds to the Somali-related fraud and corruption” in states such as California and Illinois, as well as Minnesota. Trump has also claimed that Somali immigrants in the state have stolen “$19 billion at least.”