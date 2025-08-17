Marco Rubio: Ukraine-Russia Conflict Is ‘Not Our War’

Sunday, on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said while discussing the Ukraine-Russia conflict that it is important to remember that “the United States is not in a war.”

Rubio said, “Here’s the thing to remind everybody. And when the president says this is not our war. But let’s be frank. This is not a war. The United States is not in a war. Ukraine is in a war. And we’ve been supporting Ukraine. We happen to be in the role of the only country in the world with the only leader in the world that can actually bring putting to a table to even discuss these things.”

He added, “Now the president has traveled, you know, all the way to Alaska, all the way back, has dedicated months and months of work, him, our entire team on this matter, because we want to see an end to the war. But if tomorrow the war continues, life in America will not be fundamentally altered. So I think that what we have to understand is that this has been a priority for this president because he wants to promote peace. He wants to promote the end of a war. And I think we should be happy that we have a president that’s trying to promote peace and bring a war to an end.”

