Raskin: Trump’s ‘Oppression of People in Washington’ Is a ‘Recipe for Chaos’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that President Donald Trump’s federal crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C. was “oppression of people in Washington” that would cause “chaos.”

Raskin said, “They’re mobilizing the National Guard. They’re bringing that National Guard in from South Carolina, from Ohio, from West Virginia, from all these states. Why? And what’s the precedent for that? I’m not even sure what the authority for that is. Under whose direction are they serving? Are they being directed by the governors of those states, or are they under President Trump’s direction now? But does that mean they’ve been federalized? Because I don’t believe they’ve been federalized. So this is just a recipe for chaos. And if this is the template for what he wants to do in all of these other so-called Democrat run cities, it is a recipe for chaos.”

He continued, “There’s no emergency here, and what we’re trying to do in Congress is simply to negate and reject the idea that there’s an emergency. We’ve got the power to do that as soon as 48 hours pass over the declaration of an emergency. So I hope we’ll be able to get not just all the Democrats but enough Republicans to nullify the emergency. In any event, the emergency lapses after 30 days.”

Raskin added, “I think that the whole region understands that oppression of people in Washington hurts everybody who lives in our region. And I know a lot of my constituents in Maryland’s eighth feel very strongly about the issue. We don’t want to see people’s rights being trampled there.”

