Graham: Ukraine Will Have to Recognize Parts of Ukraine Will Be Under Russian Control

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Graham said Ukraine will have to accept ceding land to Russia.

“[Putin is] a murdering dictator thug,” host Sean Hannity said. “And I don’t like how Zelensky’s handled everything either. Although I think the people of Ukraine have fought valiantly, and I don’t think most people would have bet that at this point in this conflict that they would have done as well as they’ve been doing. And all credit to the Ukrainian people. They’re fighting with valor. But it seems to be coming down to a land swap versus security guarantees for Zelensky. How does that play out in your view? Again, not what I want — not what probably what you want, but what is going to be the reality?”

“Right,” Graham replied. “Well, here’s the reality — Ukraine cannot evict every Russian soldier that occupies Ukrainian territory. They fought like tigers. They kept Russian advances to the minimum. Zelensky has been a good wartime leader, but the credit does go to the Ukrainian people through their military who are outgunned and outmanned, and the only reason they’re able to stay in this fight because of American weapons. People forget that it was Trump who gave Javelins to the Ukrainian military before he left office and that allowed them to stop Russia from taking Kyiv. And these weapons being provided by the United States gives a qualitative edge to Ukraine to stay in the fight. How does this end? There’s going to be compromise. Ukraine’s going to have to recognize that there will be parts of Ukraine under Russian control. That doesn’t mean transferring title to Russia, but East Germany and West Germany existed for a long time until reunification.”

“There can be no end of this war without security guarantees,” he added. “I’ve got one goal here. To make sure there’s no third invasion. If America would tell the world, Russia and Ukraine, we have Europe’s back if there’s another fight in Ukraine, that you would be picking a fight with the United States if there was a third invasion, there will never be a third invasion. And Donald Trump is setting that in motion. As to land swaps, remember, China is watching. Don’t do anything in Ukraine that would entice China to take Taiwan.”

