D.C. Councilwoman: DOJ Probing D.C. Crime Stats a ‘Distraction’, ‘Bogus’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” D.C. City Councilwoman Brooke Pinto (D) stated that the city’s police chief is “investigating” potential accuracy issues with the city’s crime stats, but the DOJ investigation into the city’s numbers is “another distraction.” And “we have to have our local and federal resources focused on real solutions when it comes to crime and public safety. We can’t have these bogus investigations.”

Pinto stated that “our chief conducted her own internal investigation several months ago to make sure that those stats were accurate. She found one case of some possible discrepancies, and she put that officer on leave and is investigating it.” And also said that she trusts the numbers from the city’s police department.

Host Phil Mattingly then asked, “Are you supportive of the Justice Department investigation that’s underway into those numbers?”

Pinto answered, “No. I think that is another distraction. The work of public safety and of government is serious business, and we have to have our local and federal resources focused on real solutions when it comes to crime and public safety. We can’t have these bogus investigations. We can’t have the U.S. attorney make announcements that they’re no longer going to be prosecuting rifle possession. We have to get illegal guns off the street, all guns. And we have to do that seriously.”

