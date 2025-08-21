Katie Porter: Redistricting Will Pass Because Californians Feel ‘Picked On’ by Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “The Agenda,” Katie Porter, a candidate for California governor, said Californians will pass the new redistricting map because they have been “picked on” by President Donald Trump.

Porter said, “I am certain that we in California have an argument why we need to do this because everywhere I go, people are saying we have to stop Trump. He’s attacking our families, immigrant families. His tariffs that are driving up costs. He’s yanking away federal funding from universities. People want to know what can we do? And this is the answer to what we can do.”

Co-host Dana Bash said, “Are you confident that this is going to pass on the ballot measure in November?”

Porter added, “I am. Californians really feel frustrated. They feel picked on. And why do they feel picked on by Donald Trump? Because he has said he is picking on us. He has said he is out to get the state. He is out to punish the state. He’s out to decide for us how we should run our state. So I think Californians, even those who supported Donald Trump, do not like how these policies are being experienced on the ground. Look, the real challenge, Dana, is House Republicans would not be doing this. Donald Trump would not be pushing this. The Texas legislature would not be doing this if they had enacted policies in the last few months that were popular with the American people. They’re not going to campaign on the issues.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN