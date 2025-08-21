Marlow: James Is Lawfare Test Case

LETITIA JAMES IS THE TEST CASE FOR LAWFARE @AlexMarlow : “She should absolutely be disbarred. She should probably go to prison.” If James isn’t held accountable, the lawfare machine against Trump & conservatives will never stop. @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/FD6ml0sbcp

On Thursday’s “Charlie Kirk Show” on Real America’s Voice, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show,” host Alex Marlow talked about handling New York A.G. Tish James.

Marlow stated, “The test case is Tish James, because she was so flagrant. … She should absolutely be disbarred. She should probably go to prison.”

He added, “If they get her, then a lot of dominoes can fall afterwards. … And she will continue to do this unless she is held accountable.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo