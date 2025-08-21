Warren: Republicans Are Determined to ‘Break Laws’ to Hang on to Power

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Republicans were determined to “break laws” to hold on to the majority in the House of Representatives.

Warren said, “I endorse what California has done. I have long supported independent redistricting and that it shouldn’t be political, shouldn’t be gerrymandered. but right now, given what Texas has done, I applaud California standing up and punching back. It is important that the people of California be heard. Look, let’s face it, Texas is afraid of its own voters.”

She continued, “Texas is afraid that if they just have ordinary districts that are done by region, that what’s going to happen is they’re going to be a lot more Democrats and the Democrats are going to take over the House of Representatives. And so they’re doing everything they can to scramble to try to rig the 2026 election.”

Warren added, “We can’t live in a world anymore where we pretend that everybody’s playing by the same set of rules, when it’s very clear that the republicans, who are not supported by the majority of people in this country, that those Republicans are determined to rig every rule they can to break laws, to ignore laws in order to be able to seize power and to hang on to it. As Democrats, we have a responsibility to fight back and fight back hard. And that’s what I love about what California is doing.”

