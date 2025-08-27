MD Gov. Moore: National Guard Picking Up Litter Is Not a Strategy to Fight Crime

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) claimed on Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C. was akin to the National Guard picking up litter.

Host Ari Melber said, “When you look at what the president is suggesting, we have the list of many of the cities, it’s hard not to notice how many are led by black American leaders. Do you do you view this and think there’s enough evidence to suggest that this is part of the targeting and sort of a race baiting fight that he wants?”

Moore said, “Well, I think we are watching consistent trends that we have seen so it kind of tracks with the President of the United States. It’s the reason why I actually invited him. I said, come to Baltimore because, you know, especially when when ignorant comments are made, the only way to address ignorance is education. So come and learn. come and spend time in our communities.”

He added, “We know that instead of doing things like cutting $30 million of gun violence prevention like the president has just done for the state of Maryland, that we know if he could do things like invest in license plate readers and actually pass federal legislation that bans ghost guns, things we have been calling for. But they have just scoffed off because they said, bring in the National Guard to, you know, to do to pick up litter is somehow a better strategy to fight crime inside of our society. We know that there is a better way, and we know that if we actually had a partner inside of Washington, we could demonstrate what a better way looks like to continue to produce the kind of results that the people in our communities hope for.”

