David Hogg: Trump Is a ‘Damn Coward’ For Not Changing Gun Laws

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former Democratic National Committee co-vice chair David Hogg said President Donald Trump was a “damn coward” for not changing gun laws after the mass shooting in Minneapolis.

Hogg said, “Well, I think first and foremost, a basic thing that we — that Republicans and Democrats and Congress could do right now is in order to figure out how to prevent these shootings, you know what would be useful? Funding for research at the CDC and NIH. This is the leading cause of death for young people in this country right now. And historically, it has gotten barely any funding. Typically, it’s only gotten about $25 million, compared to the billions of dollars that most other causes of death get at those agencies. We need more investigation and research into that, that we could pass simply as a reconciliation measure without having to deal with the filibuster with just 51 votes. That could be an easy thing that we could do, but also obviously, more information is coming out about this.”

He continued, “But the bottom line is this. Donald Trump has the power to do something about this. After Parkland, he repeatedly said, ‘You guys are cowards. You’re not going to do anything because you’re afraid of the NRA. We need to do something about guns.’ That is what he said. And then he met with the NRA and did nothing. Why? Because he is a coward.”

Hogg added, “And my message to Donald Trump is that you are a coward, sir. You are not going to do anything about this issue because you are terrified of the NRA, even though you have the power to save tens of thousands of lives. You are the strongest president in modern American history, with a chokehold over your party and both chambers of Congress. You have the power to end this, but you are not going to because you’re a damn coward.”

