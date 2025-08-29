Bennet: ‘Donald Trump Has Really Been a Wrecking Ball’

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump is a “wrecking ball” when it comes to the economy and his tariff policy.

Bennet said, “There are small businesses all over Colorado and medium sized businesses that have been in a misery ever since Donald Trump put these unconstitutional or illegal tariffs in place. They felt like they had just recovered from the misery of having their supply chains blown up by Covid, only to have the blown up supply, and they had restored those supply chains, much to, you know, their hard work and their ingenuity and their tenacity. Then Donald Trump blew up their supply chain chains again with his ridiculous nonstrategic tariffs that have no end in sight. So I think on the one hand, they’re going to be relieved to know that a president shouldn’t be able to do this unilaterally. On the other hand, they’re going to be worried about the continuing uncertainty as President Trump continues to litigate these things.”

He added, “I’ve yet to have a conversation with anybody in Colorado that thinks it’s a good idea to destroy the CDC or decapitate it. I have not met a single person in Colorado in this fire season that thinks it’s a good idea to be dismantling the Forest Service in the way that, you know, Donald Trump has threatened to do this. This is stuff that, on the ground just isn’t making sense to people. I want to say again, on the tariffs that it’s really important for your viewers to hear that we do hear about it all the time and that there’s nothing speculative about it. It is affecting people’s ability to keep their family businesses alive and their family aspirations alive and Donald Trump has really been a wrecking ball when it comes to that.”

